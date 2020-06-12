Police charge fourth suspect with criminal property damage during DA elect’s campaign video

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Columbus Police arrested and charged a fourth suspect in connection with District Attorney Elect Mark Jones’ campaign video.

21-year-old Chris Garner was arrested Friday morning at his home. Garner was charged with interference with government property, reckless driving, laying drag, and criminal property damage. Those charges totaled almost $700,000.

A judge as since issued an own recognizance bond for Garner. He has now been released.

Garner’s girlfriend Abigail says “five officers on motorcycles and one in a car” were on her front yard Friday morning. She woke up to a loud banging on the door.

“I heard banging, but then I was like who would bang like that, his mom wouldn’t bang like that and he wouldn’t bang like that he has a key to the house if he forgot something, but I didn’t think anything of it,” she says.

She says someone answered the door. “I heard this deep voice asking for him, my initial thought was to look outside and I just see cops and I got scared a little bit,”

She says Garner had already left for work and when she called him he was on his way back home.

Shortly, after she was told he had a warrant for his arrest for his alleged involvement in District Attorney elect Mark Jones’ campaign video.

Th video was shot in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot on May 18. In the video, you can see cars laying drag making donuts in the parking lot.

Shortly after, two men, Erik Whittington and Chris Black were arrested and charged with laying drag, reckless driving, interference with government property, and criminal property damage.

A short time later, Mark Jones was arrested for his alleged involvement as well.