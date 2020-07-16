Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

Georgia
Posted:

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police have accused a suspect of felony murder and aggravated assault in a shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl near the site of an earlier police shooting.

Police said Wednesday that they issued warrants a day earlier for 19-year-old Julian Conley in the slaying of Secoriea Turner. Conley’s attorney, Jackie Patterson, said Conley turned himself in Wednesday.

Patterson says Conley was peacefully protesting and witnessed the shooting but did not open fire himself.

Secoriea was fatally shot on the Fourth of July while riding in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

