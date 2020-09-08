Police: Ex-boyfriend fatally shot Georgia woman, her mother

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia man killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother, shooting at their vehicle and also wounding the woman’s brother.

Justin Deion Turner faces several charges including two counts of murder in the death of 22-year-old Crystal Williams and her mother, 46-year-old Danyel Sims.

Dunwoody police say Williams was leaving an apartment complex Sunday evening with her mother, her brother Malachi, and a child when Turner cut them off and fired multiple shots into their vehicle.

Police said Sims and Crystal Williams died from their wounds.

Malachi Williams was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. The child was unharmed. Police said Turner fled but was captured Monday. It’s unclear whether Turner has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 91° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Friday

88° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Saturday

86° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 86° 73°

Sunday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 72°

Monday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

10 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

4 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

6 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

7 AM
Clear
10%
71°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories