Police: Ex-boyfriend fatally shot Georgia woman, her mother

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia man killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother, shooting at their vehicle and also wounding the woman’s brother.

Justin Deion Turner faces several charges including two counts of murder in the death of 22-year-old Crystal Williams and her mother, 46-year-old Danyel Sims.

Dunwoody police say Williams was leaving an apartment complex Sunday evening with her mother, her brother Malachi, and a child when Turner cut them off and fired multiple shots into their vehicle.

Police said Sims and Crystal Williams died from their wounds.

Malachi Williams was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. The child was unharmed. Police said Turner fled but was captured Monday. It’s unclear whether Turner has an attorney.