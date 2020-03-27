Police: Georgia man charged with pulling gun on 2 people he thought had coronavirus

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police say a man entered a bank and pointed a gun at two people wearing medical masks and gloves because he thought he might contract the coronavirus from them.

According to a report by the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, Harvey Joel Taratoot, 75, was arrested on Sunday after he went into a post office on Webb Bridge Road and saw a woman and her adult granddaughter wearing surgical masks and gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the department, Taratoot allegedly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at both of them, and yelled at them to get back. He then left the building and drove away in his vehicle.

One of the victims managed to get Taratoot’s license plate number and police tracked his address. An officer then went to the address and arrested him without incident.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety says Taratoot admitted to officers that he pointed his gun at the victims in fear of catching the coronavirus.

He’s facing charges of pointing a gun at another.