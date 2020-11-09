Police: Georgia woman posing as FBI agent sought free fast food

Georgia

by: Associated Press

ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) – Police jailed a woman in Georgia accused of pretending to be an FBI agent to score a free fast-food meal, saying she allegedly threatened to arrest restaurant workers if they didn’t serve her a complimentary bite.

According to a Rockmart Police arrest report obtained by news outlets, Kimberly Ragsdale has been charged with impersonating a public officer following repeated attempts to get free meals at a Chick-Fil-A outlet.

Online records showed Ragsdale was booked into jail Nov. 5 and released on $3,000 bond by Saturday.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment for her.

