Police: LaGrange teen shot and killed, suspect on the loose

A teenager was shot and killed in LaGrange Sunday.

LaGrange police say 18-year-old Niko Hurston died of a gunshot wound after being transported to Well Star West.

Police say they responded to a call about shots fired around the intersection of Troup and Jenkins Street.

Police say as officers were arriving in the area they were directed to the 800 block of Troup Street where they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest area.

Police say Hurston had been walking in the area of Troup and Jenkins Street with two other persons prior to the shooting incident.

The suspect was described as being a black male with a medium complexion and build, 5’7″ to 5’11 in height, and was wearing dark clothing. The suspect was said to have arrived and fled the incident scene in a light colored four-door car.