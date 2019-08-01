Police looking for man accused of shooting a police officer and killing a woman

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Dekalb County Police Department are searching for 27-year-old Otis Dennis Walker, Jr., who allegedly shot a police officer and killed a woman in Lithonia, Ga.

Police issued a Blue Alert after the incident occurred this morning at 12:29 a.m.

RT @GBI_GA: BLUE ALERT issued for Otis Walker, age 27. Walker is suspected of killing of a woman and shooting a @DeKalbCountyPD officer this morning. Last seen in the 4800 block of Hodgdon Corners Cove in Lithonia, GA. Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. pic.twitter.com/m83G75rB8T — Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) August 1, 2019

Walker was last seen at 4804 Hodgdon Corners Cove in Lithonia early this morning. He is described as wearing a whtie t-shirt and black or blue pants.

Police say Walker may be traveling on foot and is considered a “dangerous suspect.” Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911 or call DKPD Detective D. Collins at 770-724-7850.