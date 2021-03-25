Police: Man in Atlanta grocery had 6 guns, wore body armor

This photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows weapons Rico Marley was armed with at the time of his arrest on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Authorities say Marley, who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with multiple guns and body armor, was spotted by a witness who immediately became suspicious and alerted management. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A sharp-eyed Instacart worker is getting credit for averting what could have been an awful crime in Atlanta, where a man brought body armor, ammunition and at least five guns into a grocery store.

Charles Russell spotted the man with one of the rifles inside the Publix store’s bathroom and urged a manager to call 911. Police then arrested the man without a shot being fired.

Twenty-two-year-old Rico Marley waived his initial court hearing Thursday on charges including weapons possession during an attempt to commit felonies.

Investigators also said he was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney.