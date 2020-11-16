 

Police search for man accused of beating online date

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police say they are looking for a man who beat a woman and held her captive after meeting up with her through a dating app.

Police say the woman met the man through a dating site and the pair later went to the Hide Lounge together.

Police say when the pair left, the man started hitting the woman in the face and refusing to let her out of the car.

Police say the man later pulled over and a security guard nearby saw the man pull the woman out of a white BMW before driving away.

As of Sunday night, the man has not been found.

