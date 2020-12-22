Political experts examine what Georgia’s Democratic presidential vote could mean to Senate runoffs

ATLANTA (WRBL)- Georgia is in a unique position with two senate seats up for grabs that could shift the balance of power in the U.S. Senate — and if the Democrats win, it could give them control with Kamala Harris being the tie breaker vote.

Political pundits say Georgia’s shifting demographics is why the state flipped blue for the presidential race — the first time in 28 years.

“We saw a large number of first-time voters — those that did not vote in the last elections participate this year. We also saw a large number of white voters which is why Georgia is such a close state,” said Dr. Bernard Fraga, author and professor, voter turnout specialist.

“There is a huge divide essentially between metro Atlanta and rural Georgia — except for a few pockets outside in the smaller metro areas,” said Professor Alan Abramowitz, author and professor of political science at Emory University.

A new Emory study shows that around 60% of voters in Georgia are white.

“One reason why we see Georgia shift as a swing state or more Democratic is the demographic shift we are seeing in the state, especially in the metro Atlanta area. We’re seeing large influxes of individuals from outside of the state, a growing Latino and Asian American population and a large group of Asian and some growth in the African American population,” said Fraga.

Stacey Abrams says her group — Fair Fight Action — will mobilize minority voters.

“We are going to fight to keep the drop boxes, and the rules to fix minor mistakes on the ballots. That’s how we made it through,” said Abrams.

Political experts don’t believe the run-offs will be a split ticket vote — meaning Georgia will either get two Republican senators or two Democratic senators.

“The Georgia of 10 years ago is not the Georgia we have today meaning the demographic composition of the electorate,” said Farga.

Political experts say historically most of Georgia’s Senate races have been close starting in the 1980s, with many heading to a run-off.

Georgia’s Senate run-off elections on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.