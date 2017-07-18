Political newcomer from Randolph Co. challenges Rep. Sanford Bishop for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Control of Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District could come down to a longtime incumbent versus a conservative newcomer looking for change in the district.

The 2nd District covers several counties in the News 3 viewing area, including Chattahoochee, Clay, Marion, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, and Webster Counties.The district also covers part of Muscogee County.

Political newcomer Herman West will challenge Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA, Albany) for the 2nd Congressional District.

13-time incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA, Albany) will face Herman West, should Bishop choose to run for re-election. West grew up on a farm in Randolph County. He believes in bringing several small businesses back to the area where he grew up. West’s brother Allen served as a Florida congressman from 2011-2013.

News 3 spoke with West’s senior advisor, who says despite not having any political experience, West’s message could resonate with thousands of voters who live in the 2nd District.

“The 2nd District is still one of the poorest districts in the United States,” Eddie Pritchett said. “And that puts a strain on larger cities like Columbus, because people from the 2nd District come to Columbus and use our services. And unfortunately, they’re not taxpayers.”

Pritchett adds West supports President Trump’s platform “Make America Great Again.” West also wants to find another way to provide affordable health care to US citizens.

News 3 reached out to Congressman Bishop’s office. Rep. Bishop was tied up in house voting, and due to House Ethics rules, his office was unable to tell WRBL if the congressman will run for re-election.

“Thank you for reaching out. Due to House ethics rules requiring the separation of official and campaign activity, I’m limited in my ability to respond directly to your inquiry on the upcoming congressional race using official congressional office resources,” says Communications Director Jonathan M. Black.

The office directed us to Rep. Bishop’s website, which says he will continue to promote jobs through a diverse economy, better education, a strong national defense, and affordable health care.

Pritchett told me this race could potentially rival the 6th Congressional District race earlier in the summer between Republican and eventual winner Karen Handel and Democrat John Ossoff. The race was billed as the most expensive congressional race in U.S. history.

The primary for the 2nd Congressional District race will be held in March.