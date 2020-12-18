Political surrogates descend on Columbus as both parties vie for support in Georgia Senate runoffs

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on ‘worldwide threats to the homeland’, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 on Capitol Hill Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw will be in Columbus Saturday afternoon to campaign for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Crenshaw will join Tommy Tuberville, the recently elected Senator for Alabama in his second visit to Columbus in a week.

The two Republican lawmakers will be attending an event at Chattabrewchee in Columbus. The event was confirmed by Georgia State Senator Randy Robertson. Crenshaw, who had a distinguished military career as a Navy Seal before being elected to Congress, will visit the city for the first time.

Democratic Virginia Senator Tim Kaine will be campaigning in downtown Columbus on behalf of the two democratic Senate candidates, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock on Dec. 19. He is expected to have an 11 a.m. downtown event during the Uptown Market Day on Broadway.

The visits come before Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to campaign in Columbus on behalf of the two Democratic candidates in the Georgia Senate runoffs.