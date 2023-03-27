GEORGIA (WRBL) — The WRBL News 3 viewing area is experiencing some power outages as storms continue to pass through our region.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley informed WRBL that there is no power at all and the Court House is closed today.

As of 9 a.m. on March 27, around 1,000 residents towards Hamilton are temporarily without power, according to Georgia Power’s outage map.

Georgia Power

Georgia Power

Georgia Power

Georgia Power

The Manchester area is also facing power outages with around 300 residents impacted, as seen on Georgia Power’s outage map.

Georgia Power

Georgia Power

WRBL News 3 will update this article with any additional outages as the information becomes available.

To stay updated on your local forecast, visit our weather page.