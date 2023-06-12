COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Miss Georgia 2023 Scholarship Competition is just days away. Kelsey Hollis, Miss Georgia 2022, and Anna Kate Robinson, Miss Georgia’s Teen 2022, joined WRBL News 3 Sunday Morning to reflect on their time spent representing the state before passing on their title.

“My community service initiative is actually, ‘Autism Acceptance: A Platform for Change.’ I created an education initiative that basically takes people through the three steps of what I believe it takes to create cohesive environments for those who are diagnosed and those who aren’t,” Hollis said. “So, I’ve gotten to go all throughout our Georgia School System, sharing that message and hopefully just giving a sense of security to those who have been diagnosed as well as their families.”

Hollis was crowned Miss Georgia June 18, 2022. Meanwhile, Miss Georgia’s Teen Anna Kate Robinson was crowned this past December.

“For the past six months, I’ve been traveling the state of Georgia advocating for my community service initiative, ‘Nothing beats a Healthy Heart!’ It’s an educational program that I created to promote heart health awareness throughout the state to elementary school students,” Robinson said. “And besides that, I’ve been just traveling to advocate for this organization, and it’s really made me into the person I am today, and I will be forever grateful for that experience.”

Both Hollis’ and Robinson’s community service initiatives were inspired by their loved ones.

“It means a lot to me because of my grandmother. She suffered from a heart attack when we were home alone together when I was only four years old, and I was the one who had to call for help,” Robinson said. “My grandmother, she’s a strong, independent woman that I look up to. I always have. And she’s like my best friend, my biggest inspiration. So, to be able to tie that within my community service initiative means a lot because I get to share our story and to promote that throughout the state.”

Hollis’ older brother was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at a young age.

“I’ve learned so much from my brother. It’s just the two of us, and we’re only about two years apart. So, for me, I think it not only was about giving hope to those who have autism in general, but definitely giving my brother that sense of security and understanding how much I really do support him and want him to be in a situation where he can feel understood,” Hollis said. “That’s been really rewarding. He’s definitely recognized it, so that’s made it really special.”

56 ladies are vying for the title of Miss Georgia 2023, and 36 for Miss Georgia’s Teen. Hollis says this organization has been a blessing, but she is ready to transition into the next phase of her life as her time competing has come to an end.

“I always say that this organization is only a blessing if you use it to better yourself, but I think when a lot of people hear that, they think only in the competition aspect. And I really think it goes over to spilling into your personal life. I’ve noticed myself this year becoming like a better daughter, a better sister, a better friend,” Hollis said. “I think that’s because I’ve taken this opportunity and used it to internally reflect on things about myself that I could make better, but also things that God has really blessed me with in terms of making me special. So, I think if you come into this with that opportunity, or I should say understanding how much of a blessing this opportunity is and using it to better yourself, that’s really, I think, when it feels fulfilling at the end of the day.”

Robinson plans to continue competing after passing on her title; however, she shared a few words of wisdom for the ladies competing this week.

“Everybody’s journey is different within this organization. For me, my first two years, I didn’t even make top 15, and I was very discouraged, but I kept on going,” Robinson said. “Always encouraging the candidates. If you don’t see that personal growth within yourself, somebody else does. So, continue to be yourself and to keep going.”

Preliminary Competitions are set to commence this Wednesday through Friday, June 14-16. WRBL will be streaming preliminaries; however, WRBL will not be streaming the Final Competition and Crowning of Miss Georgia 2023 on June 17.

Tickets for the Miss Georgia Competition can be ordered at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts Box Office, online, or by calling (706) 256-3612.