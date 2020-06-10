Primary chaos puts Georgia in race to fix voting by November

ATLANTA (AP) – Long voting lines and problems with new voting equipment have left Georgia with another black eye in a closely watched election year.

Now state and county election officials have less than five months to make sure it doesn’t happen again before the presidential election.

Tuesday’s primary marked the statewide debut of a new voting system that combines touchscreens with printed paper ballots.

The coronavirus further complicated things by scaring away some poll workers. It also forced recruitment of new volunteers and consolidation of some precincts.

Cathy Cox is a former Georgia secretary of state. She says more funding for poll workers and training will likely be needed.