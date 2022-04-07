COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Gov. Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Perdue have committed to three debates leading up to the contentious Republican gubernatorial primary election on May 24.

It was announced Wednesday the two candidates will debate on April 24 hosted by WSB-TV; on April 28th hosted by WTOC/Gray TV in Savannah, and a May 1 debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Left out of that schedule was a proposed April 18 debate in Columbus hosted by Nexstar Media, Inc., the parent company of WRBL in Columbus, WJBF in Augusta, and WSAV in Savannah.

Kemp committed to that proposed debate on Feb. 22. Perdue never committed to the Columbus debate and a deadline to logistically hold it in the Springer Opera House passed without a decision from the Perdue campaign.

“David Perdue was too scared to debate Jon Ossoff and now he’s dodging debates with Governor Kemp,” Kemp spokesman Cody Hall told News 3. “Georgians want a fighter like Brian Kemp who can beat Stacey Abrams a second time this November to make sure she’s never governor or our next president.”

In the 2020 U.S. Senate runoff, Perdue canceled a debate with Ossoff, a Democratic challenger who ended up winning and taking the seat from Perdue and the Republicans.

Here is the Perdue campaign response to the proposed Columbus debate.

“Perdue has already committed to three statewide debates with Governor Kemp before the primary election,” said Perdue spokeswoman Jenni Sweat. “Our team is in discussions with several media outlets and groups interested in hosting additional debates, and no further decisions have been made at this time.”

But on March 24 in an interview with Fox 5 anchor Russ Spencer, Perdue said, “We are going to debate him anytime, anywhere, I have said that. And this knock that we are dragging our feet is all politics. This is what career politicians do. I am running against an individual who’s been in elected office for 20 years.”

At the time of that interview, debate organizers in Columbus were pressing Perdue for a decision, but the former senator’s campaign did not give an answer.

Fox 5 in Atlanta was part of a statewide group of stations that had agreed to televise the Columbus debate.

The WSB-TV and Gray debates will feature Kemp and Perdue. The final debate with the Atlanta Press Club will include two additional candidates – Catherine Davis and Kandiss Taylor.