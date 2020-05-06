LIVE NOW /
Prosecutor: Grand jury to weigh charges in Georgia shooting

Georgia

by: RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia prosecutor says he wants a grand jury to consider criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a man who was chased by armed men who suspected him of being a burglar.

The announcement came as cellphone video purporting to show the shooting was posted online by an attorney for the slain man’s mother.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 in a neighborhood near the city of Brunswick. No one has been arrested or charged in the case, prompting an outcry by the local NAACP and others.

Arbery was black and the men who pursued him are white.

