Protesters demand justice at Brunswick rally for Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A large crowd gathered in Brunswick Friday to rally for justice in the name of shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery.

Protesters gathered outside the Glynn County courthouse to hear from several speakers and local NAACP members.

Many called for the removal of Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who recused herself from the case. One of the men arrested in Arbery’s death worked in her office.

“We already had speculations things wouldn’t go fair and we just prayed,” Arbery’s aunt, Thea Brooks said, adding, “We’re just here in light of Ahmaud.”

photo: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

photo: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

photo: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

photo: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

Arbery, who would have turned 26 Friday, was shot and killed on Feb. 23. His family says he was jogging through a neighborhood.

After calls for justice spurred from the recent release of the video of the altercation, authorities arrested Gregory McMichael and his son Travis Thursday in Glynn County.

The McMichaels told police they saw Arbery in their neighborhood and thought he matched the description of a burglary suspect.

The father and son, both armed, followed Arbery in their pickup truck. After trying to get Arbery to stop, he and Travis McMichael got into an altercation.

Arbery was shot dead.

Gregory and Travis McMichael have been charged with murder and aggravated assault. A Superior Court judge will have to decide whether to grant them bond.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service