QUITMAN COUNTY: School District moves virtual due to COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, GA. (WRBL) – Due to a rise in the number of students being quarantined, the Quitman County School District is moving to virtual instruction.
Students will remain at home while virtual learning takes place starting this Monday, August 30 through September 10, 2021. A statement released by the district said, in part, “By doing this, we hope to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 in our learning community.”
Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, September 13th.