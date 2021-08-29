QUITMAN COUNTY: School District moves virtual due to COVID-19

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, first grade students at Dunmore Elementary Center in Dunmore, Pa., wear face masks on their first day of classes. Moves reflecting takeaways from pandemic experiences are being incorporated into many teacher preparation programs. Digital tools, online instruction, mental and emotional wellness are happening not just in what aspiring educators are learning, but how. More programs are using tools such as computer simulation training and virtual field supervision of student-teaching. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

GEORGETOWN, GA. (WRBL) – Due to a rise in the number of students being quarantined, the Quitman County School District is moving to virtual instruction.

Students will remain at home while virtual learning takes place starting this Monday, August 30 through September 10, 2021. A statement released by the district said, in part, “By doing this, we hope to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 in our learning community.”

Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, September 13th.