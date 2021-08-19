Race to remember Danny Durham: Harris County coach, friend and mentor

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County community came together on Wednesday to remember Danny Durham: a beloved coach, friend and mentor.

Durham passed away on August 16, 2018 at the age of 54. He was the assistant principal and athletic director at Harris County High School and he still lives on in the hearts of Hamilton residents.

Three years after his death, runners laced up their shoes to run the inaugural “Danny Durham Two Mile Season Opener.” The event was held at the Harris County Soccer Complex and athletes from Harris County, Lagrange, Heard County, and St. Anne Pacelli braced the heat for the first of many meets this season.

Harris County High School Community Coach Volunteer, Donnie Ellis, says he put this event together as a way to honor Durham’s legacy.

“He pretty much just had this spirit of: take care of one another, practice and play hard, and love each other… which is just, you know, care about each and everyone who competed at Harris County,” Ellis said. “Just hearing about the legacy, I really wanted to have a cross country meet in his name. Though he was an avid football player… he was [also] a pretty avid runner.”

The event was a way to raise money for the Harris County High School Cross Country program and the cherry on top was that they took home the gold in both the girls’ and boys’ events.

People close to Danny say his dream was to build up all of the athletic programs at Harris County High School, and organizers hope this was a way to help realize his dream.

Though this was the first race in honor of Danny Durham, Coach Ellis says he hopes it won’t be the last.