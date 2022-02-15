Raffensperger endorses overlapping election investigators

FILE – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. Proposals to create a separate election fraud investigation unit would further decrease the influence of Raffensperger, a Republican, over election investigations. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is for the first time endorsing a separate agency hiring election investigators.

The plan will overlap what the Republican says is his own underfunded investigation unit.

Raffensperger on Monday also called on other Georgia leaders to send state troopers to provide security at polling places and election offices.

House Speaker David Ralston and Gov. Brian Kemp have been backing a plan for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to hire agents devoted to election inquiries.

Raffensperger has been under fire by former President Donald Trump for refusing to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.

Raffensperger was removed from the State Election Board last year.