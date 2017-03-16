Randy Robertson running for Senate District 29 seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The President of the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police has his sights set on another position next year.

Randy Robertson submitted paperwork with the state Wednesday, announcing his intention of running for the Senate District 29 seat held by Senator Josh McKoon.

McKoon announced earlier this year that he is not going to run for re-election. Robertson plans to run as a Republican.

He retired from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 with 30 years of experience in law enforcement.