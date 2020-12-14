 

 

Raphael Warnock comes to Columbus before early voting begins

Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Raphael Warnock came to St. James Baptist Church during the church’s Sunday service to speak to the crowd before the start of early voting. 

At the event, he was joined by Representative Calvin Smyre, who will be partaking in the Electoral College vote on December 14 to make the presidential election results official. 

The drive-in campaign event meant that cheers from the crowd were replaced with cars honking. 

Warnock spoke to the crowd about his healthcare plan and the necessity of it especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He shared his final messages to voters before they head to the polls for early voting. 

“My name is on the ballot, but I’ll tell you what’s really on the ballot,” Warnock said. “Healthcare is on the ballot. Seniors are on the ballot, who are choosing between prescription drugs and food. Workers are on the ballot and people need relief that we have not seen in months, the politics is entirely too much about the politicians… and Georgia deserves better.”

After stopping in Columbus, Warnock was headed to Macon for another stop on his campaign trail. 

This election will decide whether the Democrats of the Republicans will have control of the senate. Early Voting begins on December 14 and election day is on January 5. 

