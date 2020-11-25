 

Recorder’s Court begins ticket citation amnesty program

Georgia

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Starting this past Monday, Columbus citizens paying their traffic or environmental citations will only be required to pay 50% of the base fine amount.

This program is called the Recorder’s Court Ticket Citation Amnesty program.

The Recorder’s Court has had to reschedule quite a few court cases due to COVID-19. They are hoping the program will help to both combat the backlog of cases and help people with outstanding balances. 

“It allows anyone that has an outstanding ticket or citation at this point to get a 50% reduction of the base fine amount,” Clautretta Williams, the Recorder’s Court Clerk, said. “There are other statutory fines and fees that could be added just depending on what the citation is, but the base amount for that particular fine is being cut at 50%.”

The reduction, however, does NOT apply to those fines mandated by law. Some examples of these are texting and driving, seatbelt violations and child restraints.

The Recorder’s Court is additionally implementing a drive thru option where you can pay for traffic tickets, parking tickets and environmental court citations from the comfort of your vehicle.

The amnesty program began on November 23 and will go until Friday, January 15.

