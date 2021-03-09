Red Cross aids residents after massive apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Red Cross of Southwest Georgia sprung to action after a massive fire ripped through the Patriot Place apartments. Their volunteers and staff were able to help residents who were displaced, which included 13 families and 25 individuals.

Their first priority was providing immediate financial assistance for their emergency needs.

Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia, said they made sure displaced families had lodging, food, and clothing last night.

“Today today and [in the] coming days, we will actually be doing case work,” Kirk said. “Each family is assigned a case worker and they will work with them on their recovery plans.”

Many of these families lost all of their belongings, and the Red Cross hopes to aid in the immediate and long term recovery process. According to Kirk, a traumatic event like this can be immobilizing for victims. Their current mission is to make sure these families have emotional support as well as essentials for survival.

As residents evacuated their units, they may have left important medical supplies such as medications and prescriptions. The Red Cross’ healthcare services segment works with these people to ensure that everyone is able to restock their medical supplies.

The Red Cross of Southwest Georgia has responded to 302 families that have been devastated by fires in their last fiscal year. They set up a Home Fire Response Fund to help out families at Patriot Place as well as all families that have been affected by house fires in the community.

Kirk also says this is a reminder for households to be prepared in the event of an emergency. American Red Cross of Georgia put together a program called “Georgia Homes Made Safer” to help prepare families to act quickly in the event of a fire. This program provides information on how to protect the home and reduce fire risks.