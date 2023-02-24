ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Zoo Atlanta is welcoming two new furry additions all the way from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Two-year-old red panda sisters, Ruby and Rose, arrived in Georgia on Feb. 23.

Rose (Provided by Zoo Atlanta)

Ruby (Provided by Zoo Atlanta

Although Ruby and Rose arrived to Atlanta safely, the sisters are not yet available for public view as a routine quarantine period is completed by staff.

Previous red panda resident, 5-year-old Jackie, will move from Zoo Atlanta to Zoo Knoxville as a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Red Panda Species Survival Plan.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ruby and Rose to Zoo Atlanta, and are excited for Jackie’s new opportunity at Zoo Knoxville. This is an outstanding example of cooperation between AZA zoos for the benefit of all of the animals involved.” Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation

According to the Atlanta Zoo, red pandas are typically solitary creatures who live in trees. Although these pandas are generally solitary in nature, they may be found in smaller groups.

For more information, visit zooatlanta.org.

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated on when sisters Ruby and Rose make their public debut.