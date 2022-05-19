SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) — A registered sex offender and former soldier has been sentenced to 109 months in prison after pleading guilty to ‘Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child Under 12’, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Clarence Michael Lynch, 43, of Highland, Illinois, was first convicted in 2007 on state charges of ‘Sexual Battery’ and ‘False Imprisonment’ with a 15-year-old. He was honorably discharged from the Army, and served 10 years in prison.

Three years after Lynch’s release, a previous victim contacted the Belleville, Illinois, Police Department to report multiple incidents involving Lynch. This included messages of him admitting to sexually abusing the then-10-year-old victim in 2006 while he was stationed at Fort Stewart.

In March 2021, investigators from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) questioned Lynch, and took him into custody. He returned to the Southern District of Georgia for prosecution, pleading guilty to all charges.

Estes, U.S. Attorney, says the CID did outstanding work in this case.

“Justice for this victim was long delayed, but ultimately not denied as the predator is now being held accountable for his vile actions,” said Estes. “The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division did outstanding work in bringing Lynch to justice.”

Along with being sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, Lynch was fined $2,000 and ordered to serve 15 years of supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation is encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or visit https://report.cybertip.org/.