ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia utility regulators on Thursday approved a plan that would shut down a number of Georgia Power Co.’s coal-fired power plants, but keep two units at a Cartersville power plant around until at least 2025.

The decision came as the Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s plan to meet electricity demand from its 2.7 million customers over the next 20 years.

Commissioners also are requiring the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. to increase its investment in energy efficiency.

However, commissioners on a 3-2 vote rejected a big expansion of the company’s rooftop solar program. Instead, commissioners are ordering a study with an eye toward deciding later this year.