Relive past Georgia Day parades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Due to the pandemic, the 2021 Georgia History Festival looks a little different this year.

Usually, as part of the annual commemoration of the founding of the Georgia colony on February 12, 1733 by James Edward Oglethorpe, the Georgia Historical Society invites everyone to join them for the annual Georgia Day Parade. Students, musicians, local dignitaries, and costumed historical figures march through Savannah’s historic squares to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

WSAV and the Georgia Historical Society have partnered again this year to bring you a special presentation of past Georgia Day Parades. Enjoy…and let us know if you spot you or your child. Happy Georgia Day!

To see the 2021 Georgia History Festival modified schedule, click here.

2020

2019

2018

2017