Remains identified as Georgia woman missing for more than a year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Police say human remains found near a Savannah parkway have been identified as those of a woman missing for more than a year.

Savannah police said in a news release Thursday that a DNA analysis confirmed the remains are those of Melanie Steele.

The 24-year-old woman’s family reported her missing in September 2019.

Her remains were found March 18 off of New Hampstead Parkway, about 20 miles from where Steele’s car was discovered after she vanished.

Police did not give a cause of death and said they’re still investigating.