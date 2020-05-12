Rep. Gloria Frazier speaks in Burke County about push for Hate Crimes legislation, Arbery case

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia House of Representatives Gloria Frazier spoke in Burke County Tuesday about the push for Hate Crimes legislation in relation to the Ahmaud Arbery case.

The City of Waynesboro has also scheduled an event to honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery. The “I Run & Walk with Maud” event is scheduled for Saturday, May 16th  at 10:00 a.m.

Trending Stories