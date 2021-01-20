Rep. Sanford Bishop carried longtime friend, the late John Lewis with him to presidential inauguration

WASHINGTON (WRBL) – U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop has been in Congress for 29 years, and has attended every presidential inauguration since Jimmy Carter ascended to the highest office in the land in 1976.

Bishop was one of the few present to witness President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris be sworn in in-person. He says Biden struck the right tone at the momentous occasion.

“I love the fact that he emphasized that he was going to be the president for all Americans. Not just those that voted for him, but for those who did not vote for him. He wanted to earn their respect and trust,” Bishop said.

As the dean of Georgia’s Congressional Delegation, Bishop brought the memory of his friend, the late John Lewis, with him on his coat lapel. He became the dean of the delegation after Lewis died of cancer in 2020.

“I thought it was appropriate because of John being such an icon for voting, for justice and all of the high ideals for which this new administration stands,” Bishop said. “I thought it would be appropriate to have John at the inauguration, to take him there.”