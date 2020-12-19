Rep. Sanford Bishop receives COVID-19 vaccine, urges others to get it

GEORGIA (WRBL) – National, state, and local leaders are lining up to take the COVID-19 vaccine to demonstrate that they believe it to be safe and effective in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that started at the beginning of this year.

On Friday, Rep. Sanford Bishop got his first dose of the vaccine. Bishop said he wanted to be in compliance with government continuity guidelines when it came to vaccination against the virus. A second dose of the vaccine will be administered in a few weeks.

Bishop also said he believes it is important to receive the vaccination because he is considered a high risk patient should he contract the virus. According to Bishop, he falls into that category due to his age and the fact that he has been treated for cancer, which is currently in remission.

Bishop urged everyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He said the virus has had a devastating impact on the nation and even more so on communities of color, who have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Rep. Sanford Bishop:

“I understand many people are skeptical and uncertain, particularly communities of color where there is a long history of nonconsensual experiments and other horrors conducted by medical providers. Please know that I trust the incredibly talented and culturally diverse scientists who created, developed, and evaluated this vaccine. I received it without any reservations whatsoever. The vaccine is 95% effective after both doses and the reported side effects are minimal, especially compared to the terrible effects of the COVID-19 virus.”

Bishop is hopeful that the vaccinations can help to slow the virus and eventually stop it. “With widespread vaccinations and following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines we can crush the virus, restart the economy, and put this pandemic behind us,” said Bishop