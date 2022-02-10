Report: Georgia 38th on life expectancy list, average age 77.4 years

GEORGIA (WRBL) -Georgia has ranked 38th on a newly released report ranking life expectancy in the United States. The report was released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the report, Georgians live an average of 77.4 years.

Of the surrounding states, Tennessee ranked 47th, Alabama came in at 49th, North Carolina ranked just above Georgia at 37th, South Carolina was 43rd, and Florida was highest on the list at 19th.

At the top of the list was Hawaii, with the highest life expectancy at 80.9 years.

The data in the report was analyzed by the National Center for Health Statistics.