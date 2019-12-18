Report: Georgia Driver’s license agency mishandled investigations ﻿

by: By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia agency in charge of issuing driver’s licenses and state identification cards has fired a manager and demoted another after an investigation found they mishandled the cases of two Puerto Rican applicants.

A statement from the Department of Driver Services says the two officials caused “irreparable damage to the image and credibility” of the agency and the state.

The investigation came after one of the applicants filed a lawsuit in July. It alleges that the department discriminated against Puerto Ricans by treating them differently from other U.S. citizen applicants.

