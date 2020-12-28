Repurposing your Christmas tree after the holidays

CUSSETA, Ga. (WRBL) – Taking down a Christmas tree can be a sad end to the holiday season. As you take down your Christmas tree, you may be planning on leaving it in your front yard to dispose of it.

However, there are actually plenty of ways to repurpose and recycle your tree.

According to Gilbert Miller, Owner of Kimi Farms, one of the ways to recycle a Christmas tree is to use it as a fish bed. You can tie a cinder block to your tree and sink it in a pond, lake or creek to create a freshwater reef system.

Not everyone has a body of water to sink their tree in, so another option is to mulch your tree.

You can create yard mulch that smells like Christmas year-round. This mulch can provide your garden with moisture and insulation throughout winter.

As we start thinking about New Years, you can even use your tree as a way to ring in 2021.

“We have the occasional story of people using their tree as part of a New Year’s bonfire,” Miller said.

If you sit your tree out of the stand and let it dry up, the oils will concentrate. According to Miller, it will then burn lots of different colors when thrown into a fire.

“It becomes this flaming blowtorch when it’s thrown into a fire,” Miller said.

When it’s time to say goodbye to your tree, you can always bring it to a recycling facility to make sure that tree is able to be repurposed.