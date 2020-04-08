Residents of one coastal Georgia community frustrated by rule-breaking beach-goers

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (CBS)- Tybee resident Ron Goralczyk lives and works on the island.

He’s skeptical that even with the governor’s executive order putting restrictions on what beach-goers can do, that many won’t do what they’re supposed to.

“People aren’t just going to go to the beach to exercise. They’re taking their lounge chairs and their coolers. Again, really it’s just bringing in an influx of people to the Island and visiting our convenience stores and the IGA,” said Goralczyk.

Those are businesses he says island residents regularly frequent, and with more people to come into contact with, increases islanders chances of being exposed to the virus.

Ultimately, his message is simple, and reflects one on a sign just up the street from his house.

“I would say stay home. That’s me being nice, but stay home please,” said Goralczy.

New York transplant Robert Petersen says over the past few days, he’s watched beach-goers turn out in larger-than-advised groups, some not practicing social distancing.

“We understand that people would like to use the beach, but we think you gotta be prudent and understand that social distancing is the only thing that’s going to improve anything,” said Petersen.

Per the governor’s order, a large contingent of law enforcement officers are on Tybee Island to enforce the rules.