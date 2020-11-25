Rev. Raphael Warnock hosts meet and greet in Buena Vista

 

 

 

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Reverend Raphael Warnock spent his weekend hosting meet and greet events around Central and South Georgia. 

On Saturday, he spent his afternoon in Buena Vista at the Courthouse square in addition to his stops at First United Holiness Church in Montezuma and Green’s Park in Reynolds.

The event in Buena Vista began with music and attendees were able to remain socially distanced as Warnock addressed the crowd. 

“We spend a lot of time in rural parts of the state like this,” Warnock said about visiting Buena Vista. “You know, for too long there’s been this divide between politicians in metro Atlanta and the rest of the state. I’m Georgia through and through.”

With Thanksgiving coming up, he spoke to the crowd about the importance of gratitude in the midst of an event such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

He additionally spoke about his healthcare plan in regards to the coronavirus and people with pre-existing conditions. 

At the end of the event, attendees were able to line up to meet and take pictures with Warnock. 

Georgia voters will determine which party controls the U.S. senate on January 5, which will be the last day to vote in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections. 

