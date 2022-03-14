WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials in Warner Robins are still looking for answers in a deadly armed robbery from 2015.

According to officials with the Warner Robin Police Department, Govinder Kaura was shot and killed during an armed robbery on Sept. 10, 2015, at Lulu‘s Food Mart, located at 803 Elberta Road in Warner Robins.

Police said the male suspect entered the store wearing a mask and jumped behind the counter, shooting Kaura in the chest.

After shooting Kaura, the suspect fled the store on foot.

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information that clears this case.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Warner Robins Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.