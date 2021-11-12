Ribbon cut at rail terminal expansion at Georgia port

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The second set of nine new rail tracks at a multimillion-dollar rail terminal designed for larger cargo trains is now operating in Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday cut the ribbon on the Mason Mega Rail Terminal at the Port of Savannah.

Kemp’s office said the expansion increases intermodal capacity to and from the port by more than 30%.

A first set of nine new rail tracks opened for business last year. Kemp said the new rail yard is coming online at the perfect time.

He says the added capacity serves as an important tool to resolve the supply chain issues for Georgia and the nation.