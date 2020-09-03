Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy hit by vehicle and dragged, suspect wanted

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Kaylon Smith)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy has been hit by a vehicle and dragged while attempting to stop the vehicle at a gas station in Augusta.

According to our sister station, WJBF in Augusta, the deputy was attempting to stop a vehicle at the Raceway gas station at 3481 Wrightsboro Road when the incident happened. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Kaylon Smith, refused to comply and dragged the deputy, according to officials.

The deputy suffered an injured to his head and has been taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say Smith should be considered to be armed and dangerous. He frequents the area around Audubon Place and Da Wash Detail Shop on 2448 Windsor Spring Road.

Smith is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

