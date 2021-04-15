 

Saddler joins race for GOP Senate nomination in Georgia

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Latham Saddler has joined the Republican race to challenge Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

The Navy veteran and former Trump administration official announced his candidacy Thursday.

He’s the second Republican to enter the race, after Marietta contractor Kelvin King announced his run Monday.

Others are also likely to seek the GOP nomination. Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in January but has to run again in 2022 for a full six-year term in the Senate. That’s because he’s filling the unexpired term of retired U.S. Sen Johnny Isakson.

Saddler was a Navy SEAL who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and with the National Security Council in Washington.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 52°

Friday

73° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 73° 55°

Saturday

71° / 52°
Showers
Showers 53% 71° 52°

Sunday

74° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 74° 49°

Monday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 77° 52°

Tuesday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 76° 52°

Wednesday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 74° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

70°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
70°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
57°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
61°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
65°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
67°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
68°

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
69°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
70°

70°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
70°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories