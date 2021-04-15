Saddler joins race for GOP Senate nomination in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Latham Saddler has joined the Republican race to challenge Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

The Navy veteran and former Trump administration official announced his candidacy Thursday.

He’s the second Republican to enter the race, after Marietta contractor Kelvin King announced his run Monday.

Others are also likely to seek the GOP nomination. Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in January but has to run again in 2022 for a full six-year term in the Senate. That’s because he’s filling the unexpired term of retired U.S. Sen Johnny Isakson.

Saddler was a Navy SEAL who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and with the National Security Council in Washington.