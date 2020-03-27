SafeHouse Ministries opens as emergency shelter in response to coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – SafeHouse Ministries in Columbus has opened an emergency shelter in collaboration with Continuum of Care.

The emergency shelter will operate daily from 6:00 pm until 6:00 am.

The shelter will accept anyone in need of shelter regardless of their situation as a direct reaction to the current Coronavirus epidemic.

“Our community members experiencing homelessness are at a higher risk during this pandemic. Many already suffer from health issues that could only worsen their condition if they contract the virus,” said Pat Frey, Executive Director of Home for Good. “In addition, the best defense and main guideline for preventing the spread of Coronavirus is to maintain clean hands, an almost impossible task for those that are without a home. The shelter has procedures in place to support the safety and security of clients as well as staff. This includes opportunities to manage hygiene,” she added.

The Continuum of Care says it is committed to being responsive to the health needs of the community at large as well as to those who are most vulnerable.

The COC as a whole is doing its part to help mitigate the transmission of the Coronavirus.