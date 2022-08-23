DEMOREST, Ga. (AP) – Sandra Deal, the wife of former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, has died at 80.

Deal was noted for her advocacy of early literacy during her husband’s two terms. Her family said Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest from breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer.

Deal worked as a teacher in Hall County for more than 15 years. As first lady, she visited more than 1,000 schools across Georgia, reading to schoolchildren and promoting the improvement of how reading was taught.

An early literacy center named for her opened in 2017 at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.