Savannah-area State Senator Lester Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-area State Senator Lester Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jackson confirmed the diagnosis with News 3 on Wednesday. The senator said that he and his wife were tested on Friday out of an abundance of caution due to reports of some of his Senate colleagues testing positive for the coronavirus.

Jackson said he had no symptoms at the time of the test, but developed a mild dry cough three days later. On Wednesday, healthcare providers told Jackson he tested positive and his wife tested negative.

The senator said he is currently halfway through a self-imposed 14-day quarantine that began on March 18. Jackson said he will remain self-quarantined at home for another eight days.

Jackson is the fifth Georgia State Senator to test positive for COVID-19. State Senators Bruce Thompson, Kay Kirkpatrick, Brandon Beach and Nikema Williams have all tested positive and are now in self-quarantine.

