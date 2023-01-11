SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Flights were grounded nationwide Wednesday morning following a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer outage. Although the agency has lifted the ground order, airports are still facing sweeping delays and even cancellations as they try to rebound from the outage.

According to FlightAware, the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport has had to delay nearly 30 flights and cancel five as of 10 a.m. — an hour after the ground stop was lifted.

A spokesperson for the airport says while operations are resuming, they are staying in communication with the FAA and passengers should check with individual airlines for updates throughout the day.