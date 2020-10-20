Savannah man enters guilty plea to murder-for-hire plot

Georgia

by: Steven Poeling

Posted: / Updated:

Mark Davis, 60

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Department of Justice says a Savannah man admitted to trying to hire someone to commit murder.

Mark Davis, 60, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of murder for hire.

According to court documents and testimony, Davis admitted that he attempted to hire someone in May to kill another person. 

Authorities arrested Davis after he paid an undercover agent to commit the crime.

Davis faces up to 10 years in prison, possible fines and up to three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

WSAV spoke with Port Wentworth Police Department earlier this year about a tip that led to Davis’ arrest. Watch the story below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Wednesday

82° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 66°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Friday

81° / 64°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 81° 64°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 82° 64°

Sunday

84° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 84° 65°

Monday

85° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories