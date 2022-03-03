SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL)— One Savannah man admitted to sexually abusing a child at an overseas military base for the duration of eight months.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes, Paul Francis Dunn III was sentenced to nearly three decades of prison time after pleading guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact Committed by a Person Employed by the Armed Forces Outside the United States and Sexual Abuse of a Minor Committed by a Person Employed by the Armed Forces Outside the United States.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker sentenced Dunn to 293 months in prison to be followed by a life term of supervised release. Dunn will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release. Currently, he is awaiting a hearing to determine the amount of restitution he must pay. U.S. Attorney Estes shared a prepared statement on the horrific acts committed by Dunn.

“Sexual abuse of a child creates a lifetime of trauma,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “While this sentence can’t undo the abuse, at least it can ensure that Paul Dunn will be locked away for his horrific crimes.”

According to testimony and court documents, Dunn served in the U.S. Army and later as a civilian U.S. employee in Belgium from 2006 to 2014. During that time, he repeatedly sexually abused a child under the age of 16. The victim reported abuse in 2018, which led to the arrest of Dunn. A guilty plea was not entered until June of 2021 in U.S. District Court.

Gregory Ford, Director of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) shared a prepared statement on the crimes committed by Dunn.

“Sexual assault against a child is an unspeakable crime that deserves the harshest penalties,” said Ford. “This sentence is a reflection of the dedication our CID Special Agents and our law enforcement partners maintain, to seek justice for the most vulnerable among us.”

Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta also shared a statement, vowing to go after child predators no matter the distance.

“It is beyond comprehension that someone in a position sworn to protect American citizens would take advantage and traumatize a vulnerable child,” said Wislar. “Maybe Dunn thought he could keep his crimes buried overseas, but that will not stop the FBI from pursuing child predators. Thanks to the help of our partners, he will now serve a lengthy prison sentence where he won’t be able to victimize any more children.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.