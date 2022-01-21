Savannah man receives over 50-year sentence for violent crime spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alfred Wisher, 39, of Savannah, received more than 50 years in federal prison for attempted robbery, carjacking, and firearms offenses.

Alfred Wisher

A federal jury in July found Wisher guilty on 11 felony counts related to a series of violent crimes and firearm offenses in the Savannah and Waycross areas in July of 2019.

At sentencing, the Court found Wisher also sexually abused a juvenile at gunpoint during his crime spree.

Wisher previously served time in prison for violent armed robberies in New York, and he currently faces an attempted murder charge in Vermont.

According to court documents and evidence, Wisher was in a relationship with a juvenile female in July 2019. During an argument, Wisher brandished a pistol and fired a bullet into a bed near the young female; he later raped her at gunpoint.

Days later, Wisher struck his roommate in the head and stole a firearm. Wisher gave that stolen pistol to Samuel Renardo Chisholm, 29, of Savannah, also a convicted felon.

On July 25, 2019, Wisher and Chisholm carjacked at gunpoint a woman visiting Savannah, stealing her Ford Escape.

Samuel Chisholm

Wisher and Chisholm drove the stolen Escape to Ware County the next day, where Wisher attempted to rob a woman as she walked into a TJ Maxx in Waycross, Ga.

Authorities say Chisholm drove Wisher away from the attempted robbery.

Authorities say Chisholm later stole another vehicle and crashed it before attempting to take another vehicle from an elderly couple.

Ware County law enforcement arrested Chisholm shortly after the attempted carjacking.

U.S. Marshals arrested Wisher in Savannah on July 29, 2019, after finding him standing near the stolen Ford Escape.

Chisholm pled guilty and was sentenced to over 9 years in prison in September 2021.

“This duo’s crime spree not only affected the citizens of Savannah, but citizens in other jurisdictions as well,” said Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter. “We worked closely with Marshals and other law enforcement partners, effectively resulting in these subjects being brought to justice to face their crimes. This was a collaborative effort to protect the safety of all those in danger of being in Wisher and Chisholm’s path.”

Wisher was also ordered to pay $6,217.40 in restitution and to serve five years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.