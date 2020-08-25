Savannah Police investigating death of 3-year-old found in pond

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Police say they’re investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who ran into a pond at a Georgia park.

Savannah police have characterized the boy’s death as “suspicious.”

Police responded to an EMS call at Daffin Park Tuesday and found that the child had been pulled from a shallow pond.

Chatham County Coroner Dr. Bill Wessinger told the Savannah Morning News the child was with a babysitter, ran into the water and was spotted by a passerby.

A teacher from a nearby school tried to save the child. Wessinger said no criminal charges have been filed but that may change.

An official cause of death wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

