Savannah Police investigating death of 3-year-old found in pond

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Police say they’re investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who ran into a pond at a Georgia park.

Savannah police have characterized the boy’s death as “suspicious.”

Police responded to an EMS call at Daffin Park Tuesday and found that the child had been pulled from a shallow pond.

Chatham County Coroner Dr. Bill Wessinger told the Savannah Morning News the child was with a babysitter, ran into the water and was spotted by a passerby.

A teacher from a nearby school tried to save the child. Wessinger said no criminal charges have been filed but that may change.

An official cause of death wasn’t immediately released.